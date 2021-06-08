NEIGHBORHOOD SUN AND CHABERTON ENERGY INK DEAL FOR COMMUNITY SOLAR PROJECTS IN MARYLAND

Projects will bring savings and solar to nearly 2,000 households and small businesses when completed.

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun, a Maryland-based Benefit Corporation and Chaberton Energy, a Maryland-based Corporation, announced today that they have signed an agreement for the acquisition of customers for Chaberton’s community solar projects in the state, starting with the Friendship project in Howard County, in BGE territory.

Chaberton Energy and Neighborhood Sun also plan on partnering on additional projects in Maryland, with a total portfolio size of over 12 MWdc. “We’re excited to start a new partnership with Chaberton Energy, increasing the size of our Maryland portfolio and looking forward to future projects,” said Gary Skulnik, CEO of Neighborhood Sun. “It’s great to have two Maryland companies working together to bring more solar to our state.”

The Friendship community solar farm will utilize more than 7,600 solar panels on approximately 12 acres of land. It will employ a pollinator-friendly habitat. Income from the project will allow the landowners to continue farming, keeping a small agricultural operation viable. The project is expected to begin operation by January 2022.

“We love the way Neighborhood Sun connects with the local communities that we live and operate in, allowing our projects to benefit a large number of Marylanders,” said Stefano Ratti, President of Chaberton Energy. “We look forward to a productive partnership, as we continue to develop and build community solar projects in our state and beyond”.

Residents who enroll in the project will see a 10% guaranteed savings, with no early termination penalties. In addition to the savings, the project will also help clean the air and fight climate change. It is expected to offset about 2,700 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of taking 752 cars off the road each year.

Customer enrollment and management will be done on SunEngine™, Neighborhood Sun’s advanced software platform.

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland B Corporation committed to bringing the promise of solar to everyone, not just the select few. The company is a national leader in expanding solar access to underserved communities to address energy equity. Through its SunEngine™ advanced software platform, it offers a flexible, secure, and fully transparent platform for solar developers or asset owners, plus a simplified enrollment experience for customers.

For more information go to www.neighborhoodsun.solar

Chaberton Energy develops renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure projects. Chaberton Energy primarily develops distributed solar generation assets in the mid-Atlantic and in the Western U.S., from origination to ready-to-operate. Chaberton Energy is funded by Greenbacker Development Fund, is based in Maryland and has over 300 MW of active projects in development.

For more information go to www.chaberton.com