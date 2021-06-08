Methanol Institute Organizes Methanol as a Diesel Substitute Webinar
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI – www.methanol.org) is hosting a webinar titled Methanol as a Diesel Substitute on June 22, 2021, 0900 HRS (ET). The webinar will feature speakers from ClearFlame Engine Technologies, DOR Motors, and FUELSAVE, who will present about how methanol is increasingly becoming a diesel substitute.
Methanol has a long history as a road transport fuel, and it is starting to make in-roads into the maritime sector as a marine fuel. In the past, interest in methanol as a fuel was largely driven by its high-octane level that can enhance the performance of vehicles. As a fuel, it can be blended with gasoline or used neat, and it was commonly used in high-performance racing cars.
Recent interest in methanol is largely driven by the global trend to bolster sustainability and accelerate decarbonization. Methanol's clean-burning properties allow it to offer immediate emission reductions when combusted in Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs). Methanol's ability to be produced from renewable feedstocks such as captured CO2 and municipal solid waste (MSW) allows it to be a carbon-neutral fuel aligned with the global agenda to decarbonize the transport sector.
As a liquid chemical that has been widely traded for more than a century, existing infrastructure and technologies can be used to store, transport, and utilize methanol as a transport fuel, enabling a cost-efficient transition to more sustainable mobility.
To find out more about methanol as a diesel substitute, register for the webinar HERE.
About MI
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices worldwide in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore. www.methanol.org
