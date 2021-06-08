St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO X 2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402642
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2021 at 0044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Kelsey Farias
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2021 at 0044 hours the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a party in the Town of Ryegate. Subsequent investigation revealed Kelsey Farias (DOB: 10/25/2000) had violated an abuse protection order by being in contact with the protected party. Farias was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on 06/08/21 at 1230 hours for the aforementioned offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/21 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: Refused
MUG SHOT: Refused
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.