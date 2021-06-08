St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO X 2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402642

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2021 at 0044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Kelsey Farias

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2021 at 0044 hours the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a party in the Town of Ryegate. Subsequent investigation revealed Kelsey Farias (DOB: 10/25/2000) had violated an abuse protection order by being in contact with the protected party. Farias was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on 06/08/21 at 1230 hours for the aforementioned offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/21 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: Refused

MUG SHOT: Refused

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.