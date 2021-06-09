Cell Therapy Technologies Industry Trends Involve Partnerships, Acquisitions Among Major Players

Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaborations and partnerships between the industry players are gaining popularity as cell therapy technologies market trends. Major companies are collaborating and partnering with other companies to developing new technologies in cell therapy areas for the treatment of a variety of diseases. For instance, in August 2020, IsoPlexis Corporation, USA-based collaborated with Lonza, a Switzerland-based chemicals and biotechnology company to enable the next generation of precision cell therapy manufacturing. In another instance, in July 2020 Hitachi, Ltd., a Japan-based provider of a broad range of solutions including automated cell culture technologies to pharmaceutical companies in the area of cell therapy and regenerative medicine industry, collaborated with ThinkCyte, Inc., a Japan-based biotechnology company, to focus on developing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cell analysis and sorting system.

In March 2020, Danaher Corporation, a USA-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products, and services acquired General Electric (GE) biopharma business for $21.4 billion. The biopharma business was a part of the GE life sciences division that offered software and equipment used in biopharmaceutical research. The acquisition is expected to expand Danaher’s life sciences business. General Electric Company is an American company that operates in four industrial segments: aviation, power, renewable energy, and healthcare globally.

The global cell therapy technologies market is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2020 to $2.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The growth is mainly due to an increase in investments in cell therapies and the growth in research and development for cell therapy. The cell therapy technologies market is expected to reach $5.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.1%.

North America was the largest region in the cell therapy processing market in 2020. Asia Pacific is predicted to record fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell therapy technologies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the cell therapy technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, MaxCyte, Lonza Group, Sartorius, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Avantor Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Danaher, Becton Dickinson and Company, and GE Healthcare.

The global cell therapy technologies market report is segmented by product into consumables, equipment, systems & software, by cell type into T-cells, stem cells, other cells, by process into cell processing, cell preservation, distribution and handling, process monitoring and quality control, and by end-user into life science companies, research institutes.

