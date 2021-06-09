Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Trends Include Technologically Advanced Products For A Competitive Advantage

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of a technologically advanced hand sanitizer dispenser is a key trend in the hand sanitizer dispenser market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focusing on developing and launching innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage over the other players and attract a large consumer base, such as in the automatic sanitizer dispenser market. For instance, in September 2020, Elanpro, an India-based commercial refrigeration company introduced Elan safe Sani dispenser which is based on an infrared sensor that can be easily mounted on a wall or stand. In another instance, in April 2020, US based Starco Brands launched a new continuous spray clean aerosol hand sanitizer that primarily uses compressed air as the propellant. The continuous spray technology enables people to sanitize faster and efficiently with zero human to human contact.

The main types of hand sanitizer dispensers are portable and fixed. Hand sanitizers dispensers can be categorized as automatic and manual and is available in market at standard and mass price variants. Various distribution channels through which hand sanitizer dispensers are sold to consumers include supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and others.

The global hand sanitizer dispenser market size is expected to grow from $71.64 million in 2020 to $84.08 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hand sanitizer dispenser market is expected to reach $147.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Major players in the hand sanitizer industry are American Specialties Inc., Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd., Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd., Hokwang Industries Co Ltd., Walex Products Company Inc., Symmetry, DoctorClean, JVD GROUP, Kingsway Technology, Kutol, NR Hygiene Solutions, STAIETECH LLP, and Sudhai AirTech Private Limited.

North America was the largest region in the hand sanitizer dispenser market in 2020. Asia Pacific region is predicted to record fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the hand sanitizer dispenser market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

