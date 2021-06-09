Oncology Drugs Industry Uses 3D Printing To Test New Cancer Drugs

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers of oncology drugs are investing in 3D printing devices that mimic the human body to test new oncology drugs, hence reducing the time taken for approval and reducing clinical patient trials. These 3D printed devices are cheap to produce and can be fabricated quickly and easily, thus saving time and cutting costs. This method also allows personalization of medicine, as an individual patient’s tumor may be replicated to create the device, and different treatment methods may be tested on the device until the most effective treatment option is found. For example, Knight Cancer Institute is relying on San Diego based company, Organovo that designs three dimensional human tissues for medical research applications, for discovering and testing new cancer drugs.

The generic oncology drugs market consists of sales of oncology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce oncology drugs to diagnose and treat all types of cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, kidney cancer, brain tumor, and other cancer types.

The global oncology drugs market size is expected to grow from $80.92 billion in 2020 to $84.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $112.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

North America was the largest region in the global oncology drugs market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, also accounting for about 35% of the global oncology drugs market. Africa accounted for the smallest cancer drugs market share.

The major players covered in the oncology small molecule drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceticals.

The global oncology drugs market is segmented by type into lung cancer drugs, pancreatic cancer drugs, breast cancer drugs, prostate cancer drugs, ovarian cancer drugs, colorectal cancer drugs, gastric cancer drugs, kidney cancer drugs, brain tumor drugs, thyroid cancer drugs, skin cancer drugs, bladder cancer drugs, cervical cancer drugs, blood cancer drugs, others (Kaposi sarcoma, aids-related lymphoma, anal cancer, bone cancer, retinoblastoma, testicular cancer, hepatocellular (liver) cancer, mouth cancer, neuroblastoma), including the immuno-oncology drugs market; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others; by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others; by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs; by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oncology drugs market overview, forecast oncology drugs market size and growth for the whole market, oncology drugs market segments, and geographies, oncology drugs market trends, oncology drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

