Food Antioxidants Industry Players Increasingly Adopt Mergers And Acquisitions For Expansion Of Products And Geographies

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players in the food antioxidants market are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisition strategies to expand the product portfolio and expanding operations in different geographies. Mergers and acquisitions give growth opportunities to the players in the industry to maximize revenues through geographic and product portfolio expansion. For instance, in April 2021, Kemin Industries a leading ingredient manufacturer acquired Proteus Industries Inc. for undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Kemin expects to expand its portfolio by adding clean label phosphate alternative, meat block replacement and fat block solution along with the technology and human resources that Proteus has to offer. Proteus Industries is a food ingredient manufacturer that developed clean-label protein ingredients. Also, in January 2020, Dupont, which is a leading chemicals and bioscience company, entered into an agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances, to merge their nutrition and industrial biosciences division. Such mergers are key among food antioxidants market trends, and is expected to benefit both the companies, and allow them to better serve their customers.

In April 2021, Kemin Industries a leading ingredient manufacturer acquired Proteus Industries Inc. for undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Kemin expects to expand its portfolio by adding clean label phosphate alternative, meat block replacement and fat block solution along with the technology and human resources that Proteus has to offer. Proteus Industries is a food ingredient manufacturer that developed clean-label protein ingredients.

Read More On The Global Food Antioxidants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

The global food antioxidants market size is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2020 to $1.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.71%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in demand for food antioxidants, owing to rise in the consumption and demand of processed food, increasing R&D in the field shift toward natural growth promoters, and increasing awareness for healthier alternatives. The natural food antioxidants market is expected to reach $1.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.49%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in food antioxidants market in 2020. The regions covered in the food antioxidants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the food antioxidants market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Frutarom Ltd, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences, Kalsec Inc, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc., Advanced Organic Materials, VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd, and Vitablend Nederland BV.

The food global antioxidants market is segmented by type into natural, synthetic, by form into dry, liquid, by source into fruits and vegetables, oils, spices and herbs, botanical extracts, gallic acid, others, and by application into fats and oils, prepared foods, prepared meat and poultry, seafood, bakery and confectionery, plant based alternatives, nutraceuticals, others.

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food antioxidants market overview, forecast food antioxidants market size and growth for the whole market, food antioxidants market segments, and geographies, food antioxidants market trends, food antioxidants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Food Antioxidants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4123&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Functional Food Market - By Product Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils, Others), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-food-market

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-food-colors-and-flavors-global-market-report

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market - By Type Of Product (Herbs & Spices, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy-Based Products, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Food Supplements, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Fresh Food, Chilled/Frozen, Canned, Dried Food, Other Forms), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunity-boosting-food-products-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

