Edmate Named to the GSV Cup Elite 200
Will Compete for $1 Million in Prizes in the World’s Largest Pitch Competition for EdTech Startups
“Being shortlisted for the GSV Cup is a very crucial milestone for us. It has reaffirmed our faith that we are on the right path, and motivated us to take Edmate to educators and learners worldwide.”KUWAIT, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edmate has been selected as a semifinalist among 200 leading pre-seed and seed education technology startups competing to win the GSV Cup, with a prize purse valued at $1 million. Semifinalists are recognized as top innovators in the EdTech sector, disrupting the way people teach and learn worldwide.
— Noor Boodai
As part of the competition, Edmate has been invited to pitch to an esteemed panel of judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies at the ASU+GSV Summit taking place August 9-11, 2021 in San Diego, California, virtually. The winning contestant stands a chance to win USD 1 million in prizes.
Commenting on this achievement, Edmate Founder & CEO, Noor Boodai said, “Being shortlisted for the GSV Cup is a very crucial milestone for us. It has not only reaffirmed our faith in the fact that we are on the right path, but also motivated us even further to take Edmate to more and more educators and learners worldwide. However, this achievement would not have been possible without all the relentless hard work of our team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for always working towards our vision to accelerate the world’s transition to digital learning, I am confident this is only first of our many successes.”
“Congratulations to Edmate for being named to the GSV Cup Elite 200,” said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures. “As the world moves from Before Coronavirus (B.C.) to After Disease (A.D.), we are seeing a surge of innovation in edtech -- the dawn of the age of digital learning -- driven by entrepreneurs on a mission to improve lives through education. These ‘weapons of mass instruction’ have the power to transform teaching and learning. Edmate was named a semifinalist in an extremely competitive contest of EdTech startups around the world and will now compete for $1 million in non-dilutive capital and prizes.”
Edmate was selected based on rigorous criteria by a panel of 152 esteemed judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies. The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures. Applicants were evaluated by the world’s leading investors, including Accel, Alexa Fund, Brand Capital International, Epic Ventures, Founders Circle Capital, Owl Ventures and Reach Capital, among others.
The second annual GSV cup is the world’s largest pitch competition for “Pre-K to Gray” early stage EdTech startups, with more than 700 startup applicants in 2021. These innovative EdTech companies help ensure that all people have equal access to the future through technologies in early childhood, K-12, higher education, adult consumer learning, and adult enterprise learning.
About Edmate:
With Edmate your classroom always feels real - be it in person, virtual or blended. Edmate is a cloud based SaaS platform that provides school management, communication, teaching, learning and integration solutions for all types of educational institutions. The platform helps digitize and automate everyday tasks for multiple educational audiences including school admins, students, teachers and parents in a mobile-first learning environment. Edmate is an agile system that can be accessed through all kinds of devices. Redefining the way education is delivered to students in rapidly evolving learning environments, Edmate is taking education into the next era of blended learning. The platform is created by Dars, a leading EdTech startup with other innovative, award-winning e-learning solutions like Darisni and Bounce.
