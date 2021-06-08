Free Zoom Backdrops Available From Digital Wish to Spice up Your Zoom Classroom

Balloons splat on the computer screen during a breezy summer day.

Balloons splat on the computer screen during a breezy summer day.

Classroom-style backgrounds make isolated students feel like they are back in school.

Classroom-style backgrounds make isolated students feel like they are back in school.

Students get prehistoric with a dinosaur backdrop for their Zoom classes.

Students get prehistoric with a dinosaur backdrop for their Zoom classes.

Students and Teachers are Invited to Download at www.digitalwish.org

Underprivileged students often don’t want their classmates to see inside their homes. Video backdrops provide a fun way for students to maintain confidentiality while participating in online classes.”
— Heather Chirtea, Executive Director, Digital Wish
MILTON, DE, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wish, a Delaware-based nonprofit, is offering free zoom backdrops for students and teachers. With fourteen free download options, the backgrounds will help keep the focus on learning and avoid awkward distractions like family members and pets running through online classes. All of the backdrops are animated and colorful. Some feature kid-friendly landscapes, while others are typical classroom settings. Download your favorites from Digital Wish.

“Learning should be fun and vibrant,” says Heather Chirtea, Executive Director of Digital Wish. “Underprivileged students often don’t want their classmates to see inside their homes. Video backdrops provide a fun and simple way for students to maintain confidentiality while participating in video conferencing from their homes.”

Digital Wish is offering a simple way for teachers and students to keep the focus on learning. This new offer is just one of the ways the nonprofit is making it easier for students to connect to their education. The organization also offers discounted technology products, hotspots and data plans, guidance for fundraising campaigns, a directory of schools in need, lesson plans, grants and webinars for tips on how to access federal funding. So far, Digital Wish has granted more than 34,348 wishes that come in from all across the country.

Jennifer Miller
Digital Wish
+1 866-344-7758
email us here

Sneak Peek of the Free Zoom Backgrounds Collection

You just read:

Free Zoom Backdrops Available From Digital Wish to Spice up Your Zoom Classroom

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jennifer Miller
Digital Wish
+1 866-344-7758
Company/Organization
Digital Wish
15187 Hudson Rd.
Milton, Delaware, 19968
United States
+1 802-379-3000
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Digital Wish staff work closely with hardware and software manufacturers to provide donated and discounted technology products to K-12 schools and higher education. Since COVID-19, Digital Wish has delivered thousands of hotspots to schools. In 2009 Digital Wish was founded based on a seed grant from Olympus, and within two years, grew that to $5.9M, allowing us to aid more than 500,000 students. We were also awarded an Obama stimulus grant for $1.125M dollars to implement 1:1 technology in 30 towns across Vermont, increasing student technology proficiency by 30%. Our membership of 68,000 technology educators have benefited from free resources and technology discounts from Motorola, Dell, Verizon, Cisco, Sprint and many more.

Visit Digital Wish

More From This Author
Free Zoom Backdrops Available From Digital Wish to Spice up Your Zoom Classroom
Webinar Series Empowers Corporations and Educators to Solve the Digital Divide
MLB Base-Stealing Legend, Dee Strange-Gordon Raises Money to Donate Hot Spots for Students in an OnZoom Fundraiser
View All Stories From This Author