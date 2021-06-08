Free Zoom Backdrops Available From Digital Wish to Spice up Your Zoom Classroom
Students and Teachers are Invited to Download at www.digitalwish.org
Underprivileged students often don’t want their classmates to see inside their homes. Video backdrops provide a fun way for students to maintain confidentiality while participating in online classes.”MILTON, DE, US, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wish, a Delaware-based nonprofit, is offering free zoom backdrops for students and teachers. With fourteen free download options, the backgrounds will help keep the focus on learning and avoid awkward distractions like family members and pets running through online classes. All of the backdrops are animated and colorful. Some feature kid-friendly landscapes, while others are typical classroom settings. Download your favorites from Digital Wish.
— Heather Chirtea, Executive Director, Digital Wish
“Learning should be fun and vibrant,” says Heather Chirtea, Executive Director of Digital Wish. “Underprivileged students often don’t want their classmates to see inside their homes. Video backdrops provide a fun and simple way for students to maintain confidentiality while participating in video conferencing from their homes.”
Digital Wish is offering a simple way for teachers and students to keep the focus on learning. This new offer is just one of the ways the nonprofit is making it easier for students to connect to their education. The organization also offers discounted technology products, hotspots and data plans, guidance for fundraising campaigns, a directory of schools in need, lesson plans, grants and webinars for tips on how to access federal funding. So far, Digital Wish has granted more than 34,348 wishes that come in from all across the country.
