Matching maternity with elite cricket: Three gamers share their tales

Changing maternity policies in elite cricket are helping players match their careers with motherhood

For just under six hours, all Sarah Elliott needed to think about was the bat in her hand and the ball heading towards it.

An Australian playing against England for the Women’s Ashes trophy, Elliott’s central focus had always been cricket, but now things had changed.

It was August 2013 and Elliott had a nine-month-old baby to look after.

Now when she came off the pitch for a break, she would take herself off to a quiet part of the dressing room and breastfeed or express milk for her son, Sam.

At the age of 31, Elliott was the only mother in the squad – and was also making history as the first to tour with Australia.

“I sort of forgot – those poor young girls,” she says. “It was an education for them! They had no idea what expressing milk was, or anything to do with babies.

“The breast pump used to make a horrible noise, so I used to hide it under a towel but you could still hear this…