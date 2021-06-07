Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,134 in the last 365 days.

NeuroPath Names Kevin Donnelly to its’ Board of Directors

Representation of how the NeuroPath Digital Health Platform functions

The NeuroPath Digital Health Platform

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroPath, a rapidly expanding Digital Health company , has appointed Kevin Donnelly to it’s Board of Directors.

Kevin Donnelly is a highly experienced global healthcare and technology executive, advisor and board member. He has held senior leadership positions at Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health, and the College of American Pathologists. For the past several years he has focused on growth and innovation through digital health as an entrepreneur, advisor and mentor to over 20 startups across multiple clinical disciplines and conditions.

Benoit Tas, CEO, shares, “When NeuroPath was selected to participate in the MATTER Chicago Innovation Mentors Program (CIM) in 2018, Kevin was my lead mentor. As a CEO, I benefitted from our working relationship focused on results-oriented collaboration and giving each other the ability to bounce ideas off of one another. Over the past three years my initial concept for NeuroPath has grown, and it continues to gain significant traction and interest amongst our clinical partners including Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA)."

Kevin shares, “I’ve always admired NeuroPath’s commitment to improve quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s Disease through digital health and measurement-based care. I look forward to working with Benoit and the team to assist the company in providing unparalleled capabilities in team-based care, telehealth, and chronic disease management supported by transformative insights and technology.”

About NeuroPath
NeuroPath provides a multi-channel Digital Health Platform to connect the daily living of people with Parkinson’s and their personal care bridge team with their interdisciplinary clinical team of care providers. In conjunction with our rich interface, analytics, and visualization for patients and clinicians, we collect structured and unstructured data from patient-centric, non-intrusive mobile technologies (i.e., smartphone, voice activated, wearables). NeuroPath is headquartered in Enghein, Belgium and Chicago, IL.

To learn more about NeuroPath
Visit our website at: https://neuropath.eu/

Point of Contact, U.S.

Mary Beth Arzac
NeuroPath
+1 224-250-6092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

NeuroPath Names Kevin Donnelly to its’ Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.