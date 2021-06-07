NeuroPath Names Kevin Donnelly to its’ Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroPath, a rapidly expanding Digital Health company , has appointed Kevin Donnelly to it’s Board of Directors.
Kevin Donnelly is a highly experienced global healthcare and technology executive, advisor and board member. He has held senior leadership positions at Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health, and the College of American Pathologists. For the past several years he has focused on growth and innovation through digital health as an entrepreneur, advisor and mentor to over 20 startups across multiple clinical disciplines and conditions.
Benoit Tas, CEO, shares, “When NeuroPath was selected to participate in the MATTER Chicago Innovation Mentors Program (CIM) in 2018, Kevin was my lead mentor. As a CEO, I benefitted from our working relationship focused on results-oriented collaboration and giving each other the ability to bounce ideas off of one another. Over the past three years my initial concept for NeuroPath has grown, and it continues to gain significant traction and interest amongst our clinical partners including Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA)."
Kevin shares, “I’ve always admired NeuroPath’s commitment to improve quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s Disease through digital health and measurement-based care. I look forward to working with Benoit and the team to assist the company in providing unparalleled capabilities in team-based care, telehealth, and chronic disease management supported by transformative insights and technology.”
About NeuroPath
NeuroPath provides a multi-channel Digital Health Platform to connect the daily living of people with Parkinson’s and their personal care bridge team with their interdisciplinary clinical team of care providers. In conjunction with our rich interface, analytics, and visualization for patients and clinicians, we collect structured and unstructured data from patient-centric, non-intrusive mobile technologies (i.e., smartphone, voice activated, wearables). NeuroPath is headquartered in Enghein, Belgium and Chicago, IL.
