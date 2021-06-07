Post Session Report :: Monday, June 7, 2021

SB 477, PN 689 (J. Ward) – Amends the Consolidated County Assessment Law to more precisely define changes to real property that can occur, and increasing the value of changes made without requiring an assessment adjustment. The bill also requires demolition and building permit information forwarding to county assessment offices and accountability measures to ensure compliance. A vote of 46-1 was recorded.

SB 479, PN 504 (Hutchinson) – Provides for additional ethics requirements for Act 47 coordinators and receivers appointed by DCED to assist financially distressed municipalities. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 484, PN 500 (Stefano) – Amending the act of November 24, 2015 (P.L.232, No.64), known as the Pennsylvania Long-term Care Council Act, further providing for a member of the State Veterans Commission to serve on the Long-Term Care Council. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 532, PN 544 (Stefano) – Designating the bridges, identified as Bridge Key 31419 and Bridge Key 31420, on that portion of U.S. Route 219 over State Route 601 in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, as the Corporal Anthony G. Orlandi Memorial Bridge. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.