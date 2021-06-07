St. Albans Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/7/2021 @ 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Rd, Franklin, VT

VIOLATION:Burglary

ACCUSED: Joshua Furlow

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7, 2021 at approximately 1200 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a burglary in progress in the town of Franklin. Upon arrival on scene it was determined that Joshua Furlow had broken into the building without the owner's consent and took property out of the building for personal gain. Furlow was transported to the State Police barracks in St.Albans for processing. At the conclusion of processing Furlow was transported to Northwest corrections for furlough, and received a citation to court on June 8th at 830 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/8/2021 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

