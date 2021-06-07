St. Albans Barracks / Burglary
CASE#: 21A201985
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/7/2021 @ 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Rd, Franklin, VT
VIOLATION:Burglary
ACCUSED: Joshua Furlow
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7, 2021 at approximately 1200 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a burglary in progress in the town of Franklin. Upon arrival on scene it was determined that Joshua Furlow had broken into the building without the owner's consent and took property out of the building for personal gain. Furlow was transported to the State Police barracks in St.Albans for processing. At the conclusion of processing Furlow was transported to Northwest corrections for furlough, and received a citation to court on June 8th at 830 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/8/2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior
Trooper Shawn Cavic
Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
P: (802)-524-5993
F: (802)-527-1150