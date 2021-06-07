Israel: Netanyahu alleges election fraud as political rhetoric ratchets up

The Speaker of the Knesset, a close ally of Netanyahu, refused to announce a date for the swearing in of the new government. By law, he has up to a week, but the largely technical process has traditionally been carried out as quickly as possible once a new government is announced.

The delay is “in contradiction” to the country’s democratic traditions, said Yohanan Plesner, director of the Israel Democracy Institute. “All of a sudden, we are all aware of the intricate aspects of this process and the ability of the speaker to stretch and extend this period in order to allow the Prime Minister to try to subvert the process.”

But Netanyahu is determined not to go quietly. Unlike Trump, who baselessly spoke of stolen votes and miscounts, Netanyahu claimed that his rival right-wing parties defrauded voters by supporting a coalition with left-wing parties.

“We are witnessing the greatest election fraud in the history of the country, in my opinion in the history of any democracy,” Netanyahu…

