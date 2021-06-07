Job Announcement - Intake Specialist

Legal Services of North Dakota is seeking a full-time intake specialist, 40 hours per week, in the Minot Central Intake Office. Responsible for processing telephone and internet applications, interviewing applicants, eligibility determinations, and providing various services under the supervision of an attorney.
Download the full job announcement and application form.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.