Desert Roamer Press Announces That It Recently Reached Over 1,000 Subscribers to its YouTube Channel – Random Tangents

EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Roamer Press Is Proud to Announce That It Recently Reached Over 1,000 Subscribers to its YouTube Channel – Random Tangents
Cheyenne, WY, June 8, 2021 -- Greg Hawk- Author, Entrepreneur, and Treasure Hunter decided to take some of the treasure stories in his book and make them into short videos to tell the story visually. As he tells each story he points to a map and gives the location and directions to the area in the story thus drawing the viewer into it. As the video progresses, he talks about the history of the area, things to see and places to go to further entice the viewer to possibly partake in an adventure of their own.
After reaching over 1,000 subscribers to the videos, requests have come in asking for more of them as viewers enjoy the stories and history that is intertwined in the video. Currently he has three more treasure stories ready to video for his subscribers and three more he wishes to enlarge to offer to a TV audience. These stories currently take place in the southwest and he hopes to enlarge the scope to include treasure stories in his home state of Wyoming.
During the past six months he has researched and visited treasure story sites to uncover as much as possible about each one. His first question to all treasure stories is whether there is a thread of truth to the story or is it just another piece of fiction. Digging through old newspapers and magazines help in determining some stories from the late 1800’s forward but earlier than this the facts become cloudy at best sometimes. In the end it is all about the adventure while searching and exploring new areas. If you are a camper, then the beautiful outdoors and star lit nights add to the enjoyment of the adventure.
Desert Roamer Press is currently seeking a TV production company that would help produce these treasure & adventure stories for a TV audience. The current stories range over four states that we have researched and explored. More stories can be added to include other states. This could enhance the viewership throughout the country as there are no shortage of treasure stories to be told.
In his recent posts to different treasure hunting, hiking, and camping groups he has had a great response. The Desert Roamer Press website, during a one-week period, was viewed over 1,700 times by individuals from over 15 countries thus showing an unexpected appeal to international viewers.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Greg Hawk is the president of Desert Roamer Press, an adventure travel publisher specializing in treasure hunting in the American Southwest.
Prior to founding Desert Roamer Press, Hawk was the owner/operator of Fantasy Dive Charters out of Port Douglas, Australia. From this base, he led diving expeditions on the Great Barrier Reef and into the Coral Sea while exploring to find sunken ships and planes.
Hawk was raised in a small farm town in Illinois and after two years in college he joined the army and was sent to Vietnam. Returning home, he worked in commercial construction and eventually heavy civil construction focusing on water resource projects for the government and private entities.
