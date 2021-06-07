With Rising Market Value, Silver Good 2021 Investment Says Saint Jovite Youngblood
MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the value of silver has fluctuated over the past 12 months, many mining and precious metals experts see major growth potential for silver in 2021 and beyond.
More investors are looking to hedge investments, and Saint Jovite Youngblood, owner of Youngblood Metals Mining and a wholesaler of precious metals, said silver is likely to add significant value for investors.
Saint Jovite Youngblood urges investors to take a closer look at silver for ROI within the next year, driven by investment in new technologies that use silver, like electric vehicles and solar energy.
A high gold/silver ratio is another good sign that the value of silver will continue to rise. The price of gold has skyrocketed in recent years, shooting up from the market closing price in 2019 of $1,523 per ounce to closing 2020 at $1,895 and hovering around $1,900 as of June 4, 2021.
Silver has seen a significant increase in value the last few years, closing 2019 at $17.90 per ounce, closing 2020 at $26.40 an ounce and hovering around $26 per ounce as of May 2021.
“Concerns about inflation are driving up the price of gold, while silver should see increased demand from the renewed focus on electric vehicles,” said Saint Jovite Youngblood. “United States President Joe Biden recently proposed spending $174 billion on American investment in electric vehicles. This leaves some investors asking if the price of silver will significantly increase.”
While some speculate silver might go up to $50 an ounce, other analysts are saying it will not shine that brightly, but is still likely to outshine gold as an investment.
About Youngblood Metals Mining
Based out of Monrovia, California, Youngblood Metals Mining specializes in wholesale collectibles and precious metals. The company deals with a range of rare items extending from unique jewelry and watches to rare coins and collectibles like antique toys.
