TET Events Announces It's First DeFi Retreat
TET Event's new intimate retreat event series will focus on Decentralized Finance.
150 participants will gather at a remote location in Malibu, CA, for intimate networking and off-the-record conversations about the latest innovations and current challenges facing DeFi.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TET Events, organizer of Fintech Retreat, today announces open registrations for a new retreat series focused on Decentralized Finance called: {DeFi}ntech Retreat. The event will be hosted on September 8th, 2021 at a private location in the Malibu Coastal Range.
"We are thrilled to announce our first in-person event since January 2020" said Alex Pelin, Founder of TET Events. "{DeFi}ntech Retreat will gather a small group of 150 participants for full day of intimate networking, over food and drinks and off-the-record conversations about the latest innovations and current challenges facing DeFi."
{DeFi}ntech Retreat is a spin off from Fintech Retreat, an intimate gathering for leaders in finance and tech that was launched in Menlo Park, CA in January 2020.
As a spin off, it will follow the popular retreat format:
- limited participation availability (150) people;
- full day event (10:00AM - 7:00PM);
- breakfast, lunch, reception (appetizers and open bar / music);
- 7 off-the-record panel discussions with Q&As;
- the retreat will be hosted by an industry leader.
Participating companies include:
NY State Department of Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase, SynapseFI, FormFree, World Economic Forum, Blockchain Association, Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions, Rally, Patomak Global Partners, Wharton Fintech, A100x, Atomic, Xspaced, Caliber and many others.
{DeFi}ntech Retreat passes are now available at a discounted price of $799.
The event will feature off-the-record talks by: Miguel Armaza (Wharton Fintech Podcast / Gilgamesh Ventures), Kristin Smith (Executive Director, Blockchain Association), Evan Daniels (Director, Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions), Ira Lam (General Counsel, Rally), Paul Watkins (Managing Director, Patomak Global Partners, ex. Director of Innovation, CFPB) and many other industry heavy hitters.
For more information about the {DeFi}ntech retreat, visit www.defintechretreat.com.
