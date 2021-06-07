Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
In Case You Missed It...Last week’s episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In case you missed last week’s episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® that aired on Fox Business Network as branded content on Sunday, June 6th, 2021!

As leaders in their industries, the companies featured demonstrated the unique branding opportunity that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® offers by bringing strategic messages and unique solutions to the business community.

Our episode’s exclusive interviews featured key executives from the following companies, as we discussed their innovations in document management, process engineering equipment, health treatment, and technology:

AODocs
A Document Management Platform Built for People
http://www.aodocs.com

Yield Engineering Systems
Renowned Lab-to-Fab Solutions for Innovative Surface & Materials Modifications
https://yieldengineering.com/

Central Care Cancer Center
Leading Cancer Treatment Centers
http://www.cccancer.com

Airionex / Varionix / ACT
Bipolar Ionization Air Cleaning Technology Verified Effective for Disinfecting Coronavirus
https://airionex.com/
http://aircleaningtechnology.com/

Be sure to click on the links above to learn more about the highlighted guests and companies featured on last week's episode on Fox Business Network.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.

