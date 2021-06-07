The Advisor Collective Raises Its Voice

National association broadens its reach, expands membership nationally

DELAWARE, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advisor Collective – a national association of organizations at the intersection of HR, benefits, payroll, technology – today announced a number of critical initiatives to enhance industry collaboration and increase on-demand resources for its membership.

With the launch of a new website, member firms can more easily amplify their voice across the HR and technology ecosystem. Members are now also able to share feedback, discuss trends in the market, and collaborate in real time. Beginning in late Q2, the Collective will also feature monthly member spotlights, original member content, and thought leadership through its "Collective Wisdom" series.

"This new web presence is a huge win for the Collective and our members," said Membership Committee Chair Jeremy Ames, VP of HCM Services at Workforce Insight. “Internally, it allows us to harness the mindshare of our industry leading members. Externally, we can attract new, talented members and use the website as a mechanism for spreading the word about our Collective insights.”

Through scheduled all-member briefings, HR solution providers can also benefit from Collective member feedback, trend analysis, roadmap validation, and opportunities for improved employer service, support, and innovation.

“The Collective is dedicated to ongoing dialogue to support the technology market knowledge of our members,” said Carli Meyer, Solutions Provider Relations Committee Chair and CEO/Founder of RevTech Consulting. “With relationships at the root of our committee, we desire deep and meaningful market connectivity. Beyond driving exposure of solution providers to our members, this is an opportunity to leverage the voice and feedback of the Collective to improve the entire HR technology ecosystem.”

With dozens of member firms representing all market segments, employer sizes, and HR domains, the groundbreaking association is currently accepting new membership applications.

“Many members of the Collective have been meeting informally for years. In these discussions we learned that we had similar experiences, yet as individual firms, we lacked the scale to drive real change,” said Anne Burkett, President of the Advisor Collective and National Practice Leader, Workforce Solutions, for USI Insurance Services. “Now, as a collection of industry experts, the market wants to know what we are discussing. It is very exciting to come together and positively impact both our employer clients and their solution providers.”

About The Advisor Collective

The Advisor Collective is a powerful association of consulting, advisory, brokerage, and implementation provider firms representing every vertical market segment, employer size, geography, and domain. Founded in 2018, The Advisor Collective aims to drive sustainable change by strengthening the relationship between organizations and their service providers. We challenge the greater HR and technology communities to work towards a common goal: bring the human element back to the forefront of HR, benefits and payroll.