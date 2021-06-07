Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nebraska VR’s Supported Employment

Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) requests proposals to develop a rate setting methodology to determine actual costs of providing supported employment services. This includes a comprehensive review of supported employment activities currently provided, a review of industry standards, collection of provider costs and analysis, rate recommendations for planned service changes, and projected fiscal impact to the agency. The RFP is available at http://www.vr.nebraska.gov/resources/rfp/62021_Supported_Employment_RFPwlink.pdf.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. CST on 6/25/2021.

