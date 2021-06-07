Just Announced: 2021 National Book Festival

The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival will invite audiences to create their own festival experiences from programs in a range of formats and an expanded schedule over 10 days from Sept. 17 through Sept. 26. The spectacular lineup includes authors, poets and illustrators from America and around the world.
