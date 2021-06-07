PR Council and Reimagine Gender Pride Partnership Aims to Help Communicators Be More Gender Inclusive

Combined image of Reimagine Gender and PR Council logos

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark Pride month this year, the PR Council (PRC) is partnering with Reimagine Gender, an organization dedicated to helping corporations, NGOs, families, and policymakers better understand gender so they can help their communities thrive. The goal of the partnership is to help the PRC’s Member firms create more inclusive workplace practices and provide more culturally competent counsel to clients.

Throughout Pride month, the PRC will work with Reimagine Gender to help members think beyond the binary and take actions to help make workplaces, counsel and campaigns more inclusive.

“We seek opportunities to empower the industry’s talent to help shape the world they want to live in,” said Kim Sample, President, PR Council. “Partnering with Reimagine Gender is a wonderful way to help our Members understand all aspects of gender now and the choices they can make all year round to be inclusive.”

Educational content will include guidance on understanding pronouns, specifics on the history of Pride, ways to demonstrate meaningful support for the transgender community, and the role gender plays in all of our life stories. All materials are designed to help individuals and organizations dig deeper and take action to become more gender inclusive throughout June and beyond.

“PR organizations have a real opportunity to help shape and create a more gender aware and inclusive world for all of us, where every person is empowered to be their authentic self,” said Lisa Kenney, CEO of Reimagine Gender. “We’re honored to be partnering with the PR Council for the vital work of expanding how companies think and relate to gender through this year-round effort.”

Follow PRC and Reimagine Gender’s social media channels and share the Pride content across your channels to help amplify this important information.

###

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with public relations offerings. PR Council Member agencies – 125+ of the country’s premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms – operate in the most sophisticated public relations market in the world, set the standard for excellence and share a common desire to build the world’s most successful agencies.

About Reimagine Gender

Reimagine Gender helps organizations, companies, families and policymakers understand gender so that they can help their communities thrive. Our vision is for every person to live fully as their authentic self, without limiting who they are or their potential by trying to fit into narrow and constricting gender norms. We work toward this by educating people about evolving understandings of gender and providing them with resources and tools to actively reimagine gender in their world. To learn more, visit reimaginegender.org or contact info@reimaginegender.org.