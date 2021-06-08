Dr. Zandra D. Harris of P-NRGY Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is about choices, change and taking risks, but first we must ignite the energy that drives the commitment to fulfill our dreams.

Dr. Zandra D. Harris is a Certified Positive Energy Life Coach and the founder of P-NRGY Coaching, LLC.

“P-NRGY Coaching is a partnering experience totally focused on you,” says Dr. Harris.

Dr. Harris is dedicated to helping others elevate their awareness in three areas: energy, emotions, and consciousness. Her P-NRGY coaching process helps clients become consciously aware of the connection between our emotions and our energy level. This awareness strengthens our ability to make conscious, purposeful choices.

“I help people come to understand that our emotions are energy,” says Dr. Harris. “Imagine the energy of joy, the energy of excitement, the energy of feeling good. You can make that last a very long time. You can choose your energy. You can choose your emotion.”

“When I work with my clients, I help them know that they can choose differently,” says Dr. Harris. “The outside world reminds you of all your pain and misery, but you can choose to look at it differently. You can choose to see it as what’s going to strengthen you.”

What if by raising your level of positive energy (E-Factor) you can get the results you desire, with less stress, and at the same time have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing, relationships, career, finances, health, and spirituality.

Dr. Harris’s coaching is based on a fairly simple formula: E2+C3 = PEP. Energy awareness + Emotional awareness + Conscious awareness + Commitment + Change = Positive Energy Potential. It’s an opportunity for you to learn what triggers your different energy levels, enabling you to make change and generate your own Positive Energy and attract more of what you desire.

Dr. Harris is currently a multi-level manager at Lockheed Martin Space Company (LMSC), where she maintains a focus on leadership, harnessing positive organizational energy that motivates employees to achieve exceptional performance.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Zandra D. Harris in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 10th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.p-nrgycoaching.com