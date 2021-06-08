Luminar Joins the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new member Luminar Technologies, the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology,
The addition of Luminar as a Member of the Auto-ISAC expands its Membership of organizations on a mission to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“Luminar joining the Auto-ISAC bolsters the Membership’s pool of information related to the critical area of security in the growing autonomous vehicle sector. Many current ISAC Members are involved in this sector and look forward to sharing experiences that will help support cybersecurity for the whole of the automotive industry,” said Kevin Tierney, Vice President Global Cybersecurity, General Motors, who serves as the Auto-ISAC's Chairman.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
“As technology continues to shape the future of automotive safety, the Auto-ISAC helps ensure that we as an industry will meet cybersecurity challenges together,” said Tony Cooke, VP of Policy and Regulation.
Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
# # #
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR) is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 8 of the top 10 global automakers. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a nearly 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.
Media Contacts:
Auto-ISAC
Michael Shokouhi
202-507-6219
michaelshokouhi@automotiveisac.com
Luminar
Media
press@luminartech.com
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC
+1 202-507-6219
email us here