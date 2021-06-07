U.S. Supreme Court opinion: June 7

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.
In Sanchez v. Mayorkas, the court held that an individual who entered the United States unlawfully is not eligible to become a lawful permanent resident under 8 U.S.C. §1255 even if the United States has granted the individual temporary protected status.
