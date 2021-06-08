$MCONTENT - FUELING THE CONTENT REVOLUTION USING THE POWER OF BLOCKCHAIN
Content Creators around the world are joining hands with $MContent to revolutionize the global content landscape using the power of blockchain. #MContentDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World of Content Creation and the World of Blockchain are both about to be shaken up with a platform that intends to integrate them into one collaborative ecosystem. In June 2021, $MCONTENT is introducing the World’s first content marketplace that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating, and curating filmmakers, YouTubers and content producers around the World.
This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals, and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.
Hundreds of established content creators have announced their support towards this exceptional initiative and hundreds of aspiring content creators around the world have already submitted their applications for pre-qualification to the content creators fund that has been set up by $MCONTENT.
In the long run, this platform aims to become a self-sustaining community-driven ecosystem that will fuel the creation, trade, consumption, and production of content around the globe. The team consists of a diverse group of multi-talented individuals with strong leadership profiles coming together to inspire a content revolution.
[Official Website| www.mcontent.net]
-
$MContent
admin@mcontent.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter