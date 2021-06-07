Timothy Jones Named Warden at Pender Correctional Institution

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Timothy Jones as the new warden of the Pender Correctional Institution in Burgaw.

Jones, 39, had been an associate warden at Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield since 2018.

“Warden Jones is a leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He is an outstanding correctional professional with top-notch skills, and he is a welcome addition to the men and women who run our prisons.”

In his new position, Jones is responsible for all operations at Pender Correctional, a male medium custody prison in southeast North Carolina.

Parts of the prison date back to the 1930s, when it was used to house offenders who worked building roads. A modern 756-bed addition was built in the 1990s and the prison complex now features six dormitories, education buildings, as well as a recreation building, medical building, administration building and programs building.

Many offenders are assigned to work on facility food service, facility maintenance, janitorial services or assisting staff.

Cape Fear Community College works with the prison to provide vocational classes in light construction and diesel mechanics. Classes for adult education and preparation for the high school equivalency test are available. Also offered is the Drug Alcohol Chemical Dependency Program, a 12-week term of intensive treatment for alcohol and drug addiction in a residential facility at prisons. Other self-development, treatment and education programs are offered.

Jones’ goals are to continue to optimize the safety and security of the facility, and to include the general public while instilling a positive environment that will increase the morale of staff and provide the tools to become productive citizens. His goals are also to build a strong relationship with the community.

A veteran employee to state government, Jones began his career as a correctional officer at Johnston Correctional in 2003 and was promoted three years later to programs supervisor at the prison.

He was named programs director in 2010 and moved to Greene Correctional and again was promoted three years later to associate warden of programs at Maury Correctional. In 2018, he returned to Johnston Correctional as associate warden of custody and operations.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

He has completed the Peak Performance training program, as well as training in crisis intervention and in high performance coaching. He is certified in PREA procedures, CPR and first aid.

His hobbies are spending time with family, playing basketball, music and reading.