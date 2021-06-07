Onna eDiscovery Cloud Transfer Capability To Increase Security And Cut Export Management Overheads For Customers
The automated export workflow significantly reduces time and effort while increasing predictability and strengthening security
Onna, the world’s first Knowledge Integration Platform on a mission to make enterprise information accessible, useful, and private, has today announced the availability of its eDiscovery Cloud Transfer capability and additional export enhancements. The new automated export workflow will enable Onna’s customers to save time and effort by streamlining the export process whilst also strengthening data security.
Traditionally, data exports are a manual and time-consuming process for legal and IT administrators who are required to monitor data downloads to a server or local machine before uploading to the desired review tool or location. With the new Cloud Transfer capability and export enhancements, Onna customers can send data directly to a secure cloud destination for loading into their chosen review tool, whilst also saving and using export templates to set export parameters faster and more accurately. Importantly, they will be able to maintain tighter control of data by bypassing the need to download sensitive exports to a local machine or server.
Key benefits of Cloud Transfer and export enhancements include:
- Faster document review by sending exported data directly to a chosen review tool via SFTP
- Strengthened security by automatically sending export files directly to where they’re needed, bypassing the need to stage sensitive data on individual machines or servers
- Easy monitoring of document transfers with a visual dashboard of progress and proactive notifications to individuals or groups when completed
- Export configuration templates, eradicating the repeated task of ensuring correct details are selected
- Shared exports with authorized individuals to offload the management burden from a single administrator
Salim Elkhou, Founder and CEO, Onna commented, “We are streamlining the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) by enabling integration with other eDiscovery technologies so customers can use best-of-breed tools.” Elkhou added, “this is a good example of how we are improving the interoperability between customers’ chosen toolsets and we will continue to pursue an open approach that supports their ecosystems.”
About Onna
Onna integrates knowledge from all workplace applications, allowing anyone to unify, protect, search, automate, and build on top of their organization’s proprietary knowledge. With the rise of cloud-based and hosted workplace apps, knowledge is extremely fragmented and difficult to access in most organizations, costing businesses huge amounts of time and money in searching for their own information.
Onna’s Machine Learning-based Knowledge Integration Platform can be connected to any
cloud or on-premise application, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, Dropbox, Salesforce, and many more. It supports eDiscovery, information governance, knowledge management, archiving, monitoring for private and sensitive data sharing, and building bespoke internal workflow apps using proprietary information.
With headquarters in New York City and Barcelona and teams in Raleigh, San Francisco, Toulouse, and London, Onna supports some of the world’s leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Fitbit, Lyft, NewsCorp, and Slack. Onna has raised $43M from investors, including Atomico, Dawn Capital, Dropbox, and Slack Fund. To learn more, visit www.onna.com.
