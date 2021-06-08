Disrupting The Disinfectant Market: Danolyte Global And Sanipro Partners Form Joint Venture

Sanipro Partners

The future of on-site chemical generation and how it will change the industry.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the height of the pandemic, hospitals, schools, and other essential businesses struggled to obtain the necessary products needed to clean and disinfect their facilities.

“If these essential businesses were able to generate hospital-grade cleaners and disinfectants, on-site safely and affordably, this disruption would not have been as impactful,” said Jay Feilen, CEO Sanipro Partners.

On-site chemical generation of HOCl is not a new technology, it has been around for decades. Recent improvements in this technology have made it possible to stabilize HOCl, improve efficacy and shorten kill-times.

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is a substance naturally created by our white blood cells that acts as the body’s first line of defense against bacteria, irritation, and injury. It is commonly used as a disinfectant because of its powerful action against bacteria, fungi, and viruses and is one of the only cleaning agents available that’s non-toxic to humans while still being lethal to most dangerous bacteria and viruses.

Danolyte has spent years perfecting their EPA Registered technology and proprietary formula.

“This is a technology that’s time has arrived, and it really arrived because of the pandemic. With on-site chemical generation, essential businesses will never have to deal with the challenges of a broken supply chain again, said Jay Feilen, CEO of Sanipro Partners.

In response to these challenges, Sanipro Partners and Danolyte Global will bring a new generation of eco-friendly cleaning products and disinfectants to the U.S. market.

Both organizations have been innovators in the specialty chemical industry for decades. This venture will enable them to achieve their mutual goal of providing safe and powerful on-site chemical generating solutions to distributors and end-users throughout North America.

Feilen sees this as more than just a new business venture. “We plan on disrupting the traditional disinfectant market by providing distributors a turn-key solution to creating their own EPA registered in-house brands, empowering them to compete with national brands that are currently household names.”

Since 2015 Danolyte Global has been a leader in the design and manufacturing of on-site HOCl generators. Operating in over 15 countries, Danolyte Global’s machines produce a powerful hospital-grade, eco-friendly, antimicrobial solution, strong enough for use across a broad spectrum of applications, yet safe enough to clean and disinfect an elementary school classroom.

As part of the joint venture, Sanipro will offer end-to-end support with 24-hour online monitoring and Quality Assurance of their generators for distributors and end-users looking to generate their own EPA registered disinfectant brand.

“We are very excited about our Joint Venture Partnership with Sanipro,'' said John Julian, CEO of Danolyte Global, “and with their deep industry experience in new product development, marketing and distribution, they will play an integral role in our brand strategy and overall growth.”

For more information about on-site chemical generators and this new partnership, call Sanipro Partners at 561.952.2626, or email at info@sanipropartners.com.