NHE Expands Carolinas Footprint into Georgia, To Manage Lullwater at Riverwood in Evans, GA
Property management group adds management and leasing at 212-unit luxury apartment complex to portfolio, joins Ironwood in North Augusta as presence grows
"NHE is excited to handle management/leasing for Lullwater at Riverwood as well as The Ironwood, which we consider the finest apartment communities in the Evans – Augusta - North Augusta markets" Noted South Carolina-based property management firm NHE, Inc. has been appointed to manage and lease apartment homes at the acclaimed Lullwater at Riverwood Apartments in Evans, Georgia. The gated apartment community was named Money magazine's top Best Place to Live in America for 2020 and is NHE's first Georgia-based conventional apartment community in its portfolio.
— Taylor Davis, CEO - NHE
Lullwater at Riverwood is owned by Greenville-based Graycliff Capital., which also owns The Ironwood Apartments in nearby North Augusta, S.C. also managed by NHE. With the addition of Lullwater at Riverwood, NHE now manages nearly 500 apartment units in the CSRA region. The number will continue to grow as construction on a second phase of development at Lullwater begins this summer.
Lullwater joins dozens of other NHE properties in markets across both Carolinas including Spartanburg, Greenville, Rock Hill, Columbia, Charleston and Aiken, South Carolina, as well as Asheville and Wilmington, North Carolina among other markets.
Lullwater at Riverwood is a 212-unit upscale residential community comprised of garden-style apartment homes featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans – with special features such as walk-in closets and built-in office nooks. Units feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and ground floor units have patios, while second-floor units have balconies. A limited number of detached garages, as well as storage units, are also available.
Best-in-class community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, cybercafé, outdoor grilling area, car care area, playground, dog park, and fire pit.
Neighborhood retailers including Publix and CVS Pharmacy are a short five-minute drive from Lullwater at Riverwood, with a popular shopping district and world-class medical campus just minutes away. The property is convenient to the area’s major employers in healthcare, education, manufacturing and energy, as well as Fort Gordon – home to the US Army’s Cyber Command operations.
“NHE is excited to handle management and leasing for Lullwater at Riverwood as well as The Ironwood, which we consider to be the finest apartment communities in the Evans – Augusta - North Augusta markets,” said Taylor Davis, CEO of NHE, Inc. “We have eyed the CSRA region in particular and Georgia in general for several years for expansion, and we are pleased to work with Graycliff Capital Partners LLC, the owner of the communities, on these excellent properties.”
Lullwater at Riverwood Apartments are located at 120 Lullwater Drive in Evans, while The Ironwood is located at 339 Railroad Avenue in North Augusta, South Carolina.
NHE provides association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 17,000 homes, apartments and condominiums in over 15 states. NHE clients benefit from expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. Actively engaged with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies, NHE has been named a 2021 Top Workplace in South Carolina and holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management. For information, contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit www.NHE-Inc.com.
