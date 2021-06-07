mod.io reaches 100 million mod downloads served since opening its UGC platform to games on consoles
1.6 million mods downloaded on day 1, after the launch of Skater XL & SnowRunner mods on Xbox & PlayStation; usage grew by over 300% at mod.io in 2 months.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mod.io, a cross-platform pioneering mod support service has surpassed the impressive milestone of 100 million UGC downloads on consoles following the launch of mod support for Skater XL and SnowRunner on Xbox and PlayStation in December. The first of its kind, catering to developers, modders and players alike, mod.io expands where UGC can be supported and makes it easy for game developers to seamlessly adopt, and interact with their creators in a brand safe and positive manner. The launch day of both games shattered expectations with 1.6 million downloads and 300,000 players participating.
Skater XL is a skateboarding simulation game from Easy Day Studios, that aims to give players unparalleled control of the skating experience in iconic real-world locations. More than 250 unique pieces of modded content including decks, clothing, and new locations are now available through an in-game mod menu, across PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
SnowRunner is a popular off-roading simulation game, developed by Saber Interactive, and is a sequel to the hugely successful MudRunner. Mods have been available on the PC since its release in April 2020, and have recently become available to enjoy on consoles for the first time.
“SnowRunner’s modding community has greatly expanded the game’s experience for dedicated players. The constant influx of fresh content is certainly a key driver of the title’s long-term success,” said Tim Willits, Chief Creative Officer of Saber Interactive. “We could not have achieved this without mod.io - their tech and support are unmatched.”
Console players already consume as much UGC content as PC gamers on mod.io, which is incredible given it's still early days. Making support more accessible, giving studios greater control to launch their own UGC community beyond just PC where mods have traditionally thrived, will remain a core focus of mod.io.
“If studios aren’t thinking of games as a place for players to hang out, create and express themselves they’re missing the direction the whole industry is moving in. Since launching our mod.io integration in one month, we’ve had 6.5 million mod downloads, this is a huge part of what drives the life and vibrancy of the Skater XL world.” said Dain Hedgpeth, CEO of Easy Day Studios.
UGC is fast becoming the latest video-game trend, as a viable and cost-effective alternative to traditional in-house content creation such as DLC. mod.io believes these launches have proven that mods and UGC on consoles are a clear path for growth - and that this will only continue as more titles bring their UGC communities to console over the next few years.
“UGC has the potential to become a major positive disruption in the ways games are made and consumed in the gaming industry,” says Scott Reismanis, co-founder of mod.io. “But it needs to be accessible, cross-platform, and moderated, with detailed metrics, creator events, and marketplaces attached. We’re here to push the boundaries with UGC, and enable game developers to do the same across every platform.”
mod.io is already soaring past industry expectations, cultivating more and more opportunities for dedicated modding communities, with Deep Rock Galactic the latest addition to the fold. mod.io is paving the way for a much smaller gap between modders and developers, foreseeing the future of the industry: their experts can be reached at developers@mod.io.
###
About mod.io
mod.io is a cross-platform mod support and user-generated content (UGC) service created by the team behind ModDB. It’s designed for studios that want to enable their community’s creativity on PC, console and mobile. Since its launch in 2019, it has been used by more than 55 games to power their mod and creator communities, with 400,000 users accessing the platform daily on PC, console and mobile. Together they have created 750,000 pieces of content, with over 100 million mods installed annually. mod.io offers an automated, scalable, easy to implement way to tap into the goodwill and growth UGC can drive, and is designed for the modern game that values long-term user engagement and creator economies.
Media Contact
For more information, please contact Dimoso on behalf of mod.io
Jessie Galman
Dimoso, on behalf of mod.io
jessie@dimoso.com