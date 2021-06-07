Bidding Set to Close on 118± Acres of Timber & Fenced Land in Lunenburg County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
The owners have contracted us to market and sell this wonderful 118± acres in Lunenburg County, VA. Ideal for your dream home, cattle and timber value, this acreage will be a great investment.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on 118.51± acres of timber and fenced pasture land -- Offered in tracts of 114 +/- acres, 4.5± acres & in its entirety of 118.5± acres -- in Keysville, VA, on Friday, June 11 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“The owners have contracted us to market and sell this wonderful 118± acres in Lunenburg County, VA. Ideal for your dream home, cattle and timber value, this acreage will be a great investment for many years to come,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits.”
The properties many highlights include:
• Property will be offered in a 114± acre tract, in a 4.5± acre tract and in its entirety of 118.5± acres. The 4.5± acre tract has a current overlay survey, but a formal survey will be conducted if it sells it 2 separate tracts.
• The property has a well & power
• Approx. 40% of the property is in mature timber (timber cruise coming soon!)
• Approx. 55± acres is fenced with wood 4 board & wire fencing
• Multiple potential pond sites
• Ideal building site sits among mature oak trees. Driveway & entrance to building site already established.
• Access to Lunenburg County Rd. & Union Grove Rd
“The property is conveniently located across the road from 11811 Lunenburg County Rd., Keysville, VA, and is only minutes from US 360/Hwy 15 and the Keysville Community College,” said Lee Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Lee Smyth at (919 208-9417) or Sid Smyth at (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Lee Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 919-208-9417
info@nichollsauction.com