Injured Hiker on Mt. Chocorua

Albany, NH – On Sunday June 6 at 12:45 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to a call for assistance on Mt. Chocorua in Albany. John O’Donnell, 61, of Lincoln, NH, and his wife hiked the Champney Falls trail to the summit of Mt. Chocorua. Shortly after departing from the summit, O’Donnell fell and hit his head on a tree. His wife called 911 requesting assistance. Conservation Officers hiked to their location and were able to assist him down the trail to the parking area. O’Donnell and his wife arrived at the trailhead parking area at 4:15 p.m. O’Donnell was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by his wife for evaluation and treatment.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking. When hiking in the mountains, always carry appropriate equipment for unexpected situations and be prepared to spend the night if necessary. Having appropriate gear aides in safety. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.

No further information is available at this time.