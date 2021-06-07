The hidden prices of proudly owning a superyacht

(CNN) — When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many people were forced to make big decisions when it came to their upcoming travel plans.

However, lockdowns and travel restrictions ultimately meant that many of those choices were made for us for the most part.

But it seems a significant number of those with very deep pockets chose to splash out on a superyacht.

Sales have shot up over the last few months as the super rich go all out to escape the chaos and uncertainty brought about by coronavirus.

In fact, well over a billion dollars has been spent on superyachts this year so far, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s vessel one of the most expensive at an estimated $500 million.

But if you’re lucky enough to be in the very small percentage of people who can actually afford to purchase one of these magnificent vessels, be prepared to dig even deeper.

Not only is the actual boat likely to set you back millions, the cost of running one is nothing short of eye watering.

According to a report by…