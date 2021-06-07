Appraisal industry leaders announce launch of new company, Legacy Claims Services
keli@legacyclaimsservices.com
Mark Petty and Patrick Wright are excited to announce the launch of their new independent appraisal company, Legacy Claims Services. Petty and Wright have been leaders in the insurance appraisal industry for many years, building a reputation for accuracy and reliability. Legacy Claims Services will be based on values that represent the clients they serve, building a legacy that their families can be proud of.
For many years, Petty and Wright have owned and operated multiple widely successful Property Damage Appraisal franchises throughout the United States. Wright and Petty recognized the need to better serve the industry. Now powered by their acclaimed knowledge, and dedication to industry-leading performance, Wright and Petty are excited to launch a company that will accommodate and respect the values of their clients by offering honest, client focused services.
“Mark and I are beyond excited for the launch of our new company. Throughout the last 15 years, we have consistently offered fast turnaround time, and excellent performance for clients. Now, we are thrilled to be able to continue to do just that, along with provide great rates and customer service at Legacy Claims Services,” Wright says about the launch of his new company with his partner Mark Petty.
Legacy Claims Services will provide excellent customer service and fast turnaround time for all appraisals, including, but not limited to, automobiles, heavy equipment, property, marine, specialty lines, diminished value, and so much more. That’s the Legacy Difference!
Legacy Claims Services
800-780-1699
205-208-7578
LegacyClaimsServices.com
Keli Wright
keli@legacyclaimsservices.com
