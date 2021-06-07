UK Government Invests In South African Pegasus One Vertical Business Jet
UK Government Invests In South African Pegasus One Vertical Business Jet

What would Naspers do to find another investment as rewarding as Tencent, and Sequoia Capital, the only venture investor in WhatsApp, which turned its $60 million investment into $3 billion when Facebook acquired the messaging service, to do find another winner like that?
What would Naspers do to find another investment as rewarding as Tencent, and Sequoia Capital, the only venture investor in WhatsApp, which turned its $60 million investment into $3 billion when Facebook acquired the messaging service, to do find another winner like that?
According to the Harvard Business Review the venture capital business is no longer that of a cowboy entrepreneur “roaming new industrial frontiers” with a “trail-wise sidekick ready to help the hero through all the tight spots—in exchange, of course, for a piece of the action.
“Today’s venture capitalists look more like bankers, and the entrepreneurs they fund look more like M.B.A.’s,” it states.
The main objective is still the same, to find the right innovative project, get on board early and reap the rewards. This, of course, after a carefully assessing and accepting the risk.
The Pegasus One Vertical Business Jet (VBJ) offers a unique opportunity to investors with a seven year note at a fixed interest rate of 12% as well as profit sharing.
This revolutionary aircraft that combines and enhances the characteristics of a helicopter with the luxury, range, and speed of a business jet, is already at an advanced stage of development with patents registered in South Africa, Europe, and the US.
It is the brainchild pf renowned practitioner of aesthetic medicine dr. Reza Mia, who also qualified with an MBA with multiple distinctions from the University of Liverpool and an MSc Finance and Investment from the London School of Business and Finance.
Mia who founded and now chairs Pegasus Universal Aerospace has surrounded himself with a formidable team of experts in the aeronautical field and the team has delivered a successful hover demonstration of a 1/8 scale model almost a year ago.
The next objective is to have two quarter-scale models ready for testing and engineering during 2021 with their partner company Callen-Lez and a full-scale, unmanned hover model by the end of the year.
The VBJ’s competitive advantage over other vertical take-off and land (VTOL) aircraft under development is that it’s cool-air technology enables landing on any helipad, also on grass, wooden decks and even moving surfaces like a yacht.
While most other VTOL aircraft are aimed at short-distance taxi-type operations, the VBJ can function like a business jet with a range of 4400km from a runway take-off and 2124km from vertical take-off. Its endurance is 6.6 hours (runway) or 3.18 hours (VTOL).
Flight speed is up to 796km/h.
The unique flight control system being developed by Callen Lenz in the UK will ensure enhanced safety and ease to fly from a pilot’s perspective.
The UK Government is supporting this technology development initiative, including through financial incentives. This involvement shows that UK Government embraces the opportunity to position the UK and international partners as the Global market lead for the UK-manufactured common interface in an advanced low workload pilot cockpit.
The UK Government also recognizes the additional joint manufacturing opportunity, providing high skilled jobs and revenue. Discussions are ongoing to maximize the potential for development and manufacture jointly between the UK and South Africa, drawing on the existing commonwealth relationships.
The company anticipates the VBJ will eventually retail between $15M - $18M per aircraft and this view is well supported by industry experts.
At this price point Pegasus will realize an estimated 100% ROI per aircraft produced and the VBJ design alone could bring in revenues by year 15 of $80 billion.
When the Mansfield News Journal quoted telephone company commercial manager Frederick Huntsman on April 18, 1963, saying some day Mansfielders will carry their telephones in their pockets, they would hardly have been able to envisage the $714 billion smart phone market by 2020.
If only those Mansfielders had the foresight to buy in early . . .
Offers to become part of this unique project close in June. The prospectus and a full presentation are available at https://pegasusua.com/
To view the Pegasus Vertical Business Jet in action please click this link
https://www.dropbox.com/s/hzym08xtz10oug7/ASATV_SHOW_21_AUG_2020_PEGASUS.mp4?dl=0
