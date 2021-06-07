Peruvian electoral authority ONPE said so far it had counted 42% of the vote. Of those, Fujimori was the preferred candidate for 52.9% of voters, while left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo was the preferred option for 47.1%.

Turnout was 77%.

“These results are the first official data from the polling stations that sit closest to the counting centers, that means urban votes. An important share of votes from rural areas and abroad is still waiting to be counted,” said Pedro Corvetto, head of ONPE.

Corvetto urged fellow Peruvians to wait for official results to come in from the provinces.

The results are in line with previous pre-vote polls that showed a stronger share of vote intentions among urban voters for Fujimori, daughter of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori. Meanwhile Castillo, a high school teacher who has never held public office, maintained a stronger appeal among rural voters. At the last presidential elections in 2016, Fujimori lost to former president Pedro Pablo…

Read Full Story

The post Peru elections 2021: Outcomes too near name, however Keiko Fujimori leads in preliminary tally appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.