Painter’s Tape Market Offers Stronger Tack Adhesion Solutions to Infrastructure, Demand to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9%

Painters Tape

The Global Painter’s Tape Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the next six years.

The construction and automotive industries will continue to be the primary drivers of the industry. In addition, demand from aerospace and other industries is likely to increase.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UK, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Painter’s Tape Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The demand for Painter’s tape is expected to reach “USD 546.4” Million by 2027. The growth of the Painter’s tape market is primarily attributed to its acceptance as specialized tape, providing perfects sharp edges to the paint job. Painter tape is easy to apply and remove without leaving a residue, even on fragile and irregular surfaces, both indoors and outdoors.

During the forecast period, demand growth for Painter’s tape will be supported by increasing demand from the infrastructural development projects coupled with expanding applications across various end user industries including automotive aftermarket and others . While the use of painter’s tape for repairing walls and doing wall paint has proved its effectiveness in modern construction, the development of tapes for precise and extreme temperature applications across various industries is still being done at fast pace .

Manufacturers are keen to develop bioplastic-based adhesive tape backing, which is deemed stable, safe, and ecologically beneficial, and is expected to gain popularity as consumers become more conscious of the need for ecologically sustainable products. Innovations and advancements in adhesive and tape industry has led to better functioning, and have broadened the scope of application of painter tapes across diverse industries. Furthermore, with the outbreak of COVID 19, the construction industry is reconsidering a systems approach to engineering design and construction, leading to higher adoption of new smart solutions supported by ecommerce channels for sales.



Browse complete report with TOC: “Global Painter’s Tape Market Demand Outlook”



Key insights:

• Multi-surface painter tape segment is expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period

• Building and construction end-user segment dominated the market in 2020, while Automotive segment is also expected to exhibit significant CAGR over the coming years

• Asia-Pacific is expected to generate higher demand for Painter’s tape market, while North America along with MEA region is expected to offer wide array of opportunities and would be key market over the forecast period



Key players operating in the market include: 3M, PPM, STIKK TAPE, FrogTape, Intertape Polymer Group, Presto Tape, tesa, Duck Brand, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, as, Nashua, are among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the global Painter’s Tape market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Painter’s Tape market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Painter’s Tape performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in Global Painter’s Tape industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global Painter’s Tape market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Global Painter’s Tape market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of Global Painter’s Tape market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Painter’s Tape market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Painter’s Tape market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

For enquires related to the market research report, Contact:

QuantAlign Research

Email: info@quantalignresearch.com

US: +1-716-218-9921 / UK: +44-20-3239-1434

About Us

QuantAlign Research is a market research and consulting company that provides high quality research insights, which help our clients in making well-informed decisions.

Our research team has extensive experience in market research and consulting services. Our analysts keep close tabs on market trends to develop strategies for our clients to stay ahead and adapt to changing market conditions.

QuantAlign Research provides syndicated and customized research reports in various industry verticals, which include chemical &material, automotive& transportation, energy & power, information and communication, electrical &electronics, healthcare& biotechnology, and FMCG.

The full portfolio of reports available from QuantAlign can be found at:

“https://quantalignresearch.com/”



Related Reports:

Pedestal Support System Market

Insulated Industrial Rubber Mat Market