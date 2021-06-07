Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Louisiana highschool senior was accused of violating his commencement’s gown code along with his shoes— so a instructor switched with him

Daverius Peters told CNN he showed up to his high school graduation in a pair of black leather Alexander McQueen shoes, ready to walk across the stage to get his diploma when he was stopped, at the door. The faculty member informed him that his footwear violated the dress code, and he would not be permitted into his own graduation.

According to Peters, the students were required to wear dark-colored dress shoes and not allowed to wear slippers, athletic shoes, or opened-toed shoes. He thought his shoes matched the requirements.

He began pacing, and immediately spotted another teacher, John Butler, who had mentored him on several occasions through his high school career. Butler’s daughter was also graduating, and he was waiting on his wife when Peters franticly approached him.

“I told Mr. John, ‘Mr. John, she said I can’t graduate and walk across the stage because of my shoes,'” Peters said.

Butler was confused by the situation, telling CNN he then escorted Peters back to the door…

