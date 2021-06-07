Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,920 in the last 365 days.

Burkina Faso assault: Militants kill greater than 130 civilians in village raid

The attackers struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province, bordering Niger. They also burned homes and the market, the government said in a statement.

It declared a 72-hour period of national mourning, describing the attackers as terrorists, although no group has claimed responsibility. Another 40 residents were wounded, government spokesperson Ousseni Tamboura later told reporters.

The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was outraged by the attack, whose victims included seven children.

Despite the presence of thousands of UN peacekeepers, attacks by jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State in West Africa’s Sahel region have risen sharply since the start of the year, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with civilians bearing the brunt.

In May, two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen on an anti-poaching patrol were killed after being kidnapped in a national park near Burkina Faso’s border with…

You just read:

Burkina Faso assault: Militants kill greater than 130 civilians in village raid

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.