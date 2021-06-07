Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WWDC 2021: Here is what to anticipate

These are among the announcements Apple (AAPL) may make this week during its Worldwide Developer Conference, a multi-day event that kicks off Monday. The annual event is typically a chance for the tech company to introduce changes to the software used everyday by millions of people.

Beyond new gadgets and the introduction of iOS 15, WWDC will also be an opportunity for Apple to address its developer community in the midst of two major recent spats with app makers — a contentious legal battle with Fortnite-maker Epic Games over its App Store fees and a feud with Facebook (FB) over Apple’s new app-tracking privacy policy.

This year, for the second time, Apple’s WWDC will be held online, though there will still be plenty for developers to do virtually, including more than 200 sessions on how to build new apps and services.

The event begins with a keynote at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, June 7. Here’s what to expect based on the latest reports and rumors.

New gadgets

The most significant

