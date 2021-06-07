Free French Pastries for Melbourne COVID lockdown Sufferers
Local entrepreneurs spread social goodwill with random acts of kindness during Victoria’s latest lockdown.
Our company is currently in its pre-launch phase, but the situation was deserving of our support and we wanted to lift spirits with some incredible pastry treats free of charge”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne start-up company, ONYA Thanks!, is delivering French-inspired pastries by Laurent Bakery to struggling Melbourne COVID lockdown residents as part of their Community initiative.
— Alice Tran
Co-Founder, Alice Tran, said the philanthropic initiative was grounded in the company’s core values to support and give back to the community.
“We put a call-out through our social channels for people to nominate others doing it tough during the lockdown, and started gifting surprise boxes of six mixed Laurent Bakery doughnuts,” added Ms Tran.
“Our company is currently in its pre-launch phase, but the situation was deserving of our support and we wanted to lift spirits with some incredible pastry treats free of charge.
“We are running this promotion until the lockdown ends and we hope to bring a smile to the faces of many more Melbourne residents before then.”
ONYA Thanks! was created by husband-and-wife duo, Albert and Alice Tran, after organising gift deliveries during lockdown but left feeling disappointed when required to ask the gift recipient their address, ruining the surprise.
Ms Tran said ONYA Thanks! provided a solution to the problem of self-disclosure when trying to gift a surprise package to a family member, friend or colleague.
“ONYA Thanks! is provided the recipient’s name and contact number, and arranges delivery on behalf of the sender, which retains the all-important element of surprise,” added Ms Tran.
“We also create a trusted privacy barrier where a recipient may be hesitant to disclose their personal address to a sender, and instead feel comfortable doing so with ONYA Thanks! as a reputable service.
“Our concept was originally designed for corporate gift-giving situations where many people are now working from home or remotely, so it’s not as simple as just sending a gift to an office address anymore.
“But it works in any situation where the sender doesn’t have the receiver’s address, so gifting for a birthday, anniversary, engagement, baby announcement, or any other occasion can be done without giving away the surprise of where the gift is coming from.”
As well as partnering with Laurent Bakery, ONYA Thanks! has also recently secured Brown Brothers’ Brown & Co. vegan-friendly rosé to its gift range.
To find out more about ONYA Thanks!, search @onya.thanks on Facebook or Instagram. The ONYA Thanks! website will go live in July.
-ENDS-
About ONYA Thanks!: ONYA Thanks! was created by Melbourne couple Albert and Alice Tran. The company’s unique delivery model helps retain the element of gift-giving surprise by facilitating its gift box delivery on behalf of the sender. Gift boxes are filled with a range of local Australian products including wine and pastries. ONYA Thanks! is derived from the colloquial term good on ya, thanks! in a nod to good old fashioned Australian dialect. Currently servicing the metro Melbourne area, the company has planned expansion into Sydney and Brisbane over the next 18 months.
Alice Tran
ONYA Thanks!
+61 468 882 126
alice@onyathanks.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook