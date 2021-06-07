Smart Factory Expands into St. Louis, Lance Vogel Named Director of Operations for New Office
Smart Factory network includes more than 150 international partnersKANSAS CITY, KAN., USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Factory, a leader in information technology management services, is proud to announce its expansion into St. Louis, Missouri. The new office will be directed by St. Louis native Lance Vogel.
The Smart Factory network includes more than 150 international partners and thousands of gig workers. Each of them is an expert in their field and dedicated to providing best-in-class service with every decision managed by local, trusted, expert teams.
Vogel, whose new title will be Director of Operations, said one area of focus for him will be on security. “With technological advancements speeding up and show-stopping security threats growing, companies need to take a hard look at their structure and whether they are running on a reliable system,” he said. “We will also be expanding our partnership with Core Catalysts to bring our Solving Cloud Sprawl product to the Saint Louis market to continue helping companies manage security and costs in their expanding cloud presence.”
“Smart Factory is unique in the consulting space. Our focus has always been on special project management. Typically, this means the client company is lacking either time, skills, or resources with their current staff. We augment those areas of the operation with specialists that help stabilize workloads.” said Doug Richards, Smart Factory’s Founder and CEO.
Following a year of workplace changes related to COVID-19, Smart Factory’s expansion into St. Louis will help fill the gap in IT resources available to St. Louis companies as they continue to adapt to the “new normal” of remote and hybrid work. A recent analysis of a Federal Reserves Beige Book by Staffing Industry Analysts report indicated a shortage of IT resources in the United States across industries. As the COVID lockdown ends, a new era for all companies begins. Smart Factory acknowledges that now, more than ever, companies need assistance in improving their structure.
Smart Factory consultants are experts in special project management (strategic initiatives that fall outside of the capabilities of current staff). This may include software development, integrations, modernization of legacy systems, infrastructure, mobile applications, product development, systems or codebase analysis, or more specialized fields like AI, IOT, blockchain, quantum computing and robotics.
St. Louis has been a Midwest business hub for years, home to thousands of large and small companies as well as innovation communities like the T-REX Building downtown and the Cortex Innovation Community in the Central West End. Opportunities abound to improve and grow St. Louis companies and the workers who spend their lives making it possible.
Smart Factory operates with a mission to leave a positive legacy, improving companies and the communities they inhabit. Assisting non-profits such as UniteKC in Kansas City, which aims to educate communities about racism through open dialogue and events, Steps of Faith, a non-profit that helps fund prosthetic limbs and employment for the underemployed, Smart Factory believes that connecting quality work with quality people makes a lifelong impact in all our communities.
“Improvement, in the workplace and in ourselves, is a worthy goal and I know the good people at Smart Factory have their hearts in the right place. I love this city and Smart Factory’s expansion is really going to help a lot of St. Louis companies and citizens take it to the next level,” said Vogel.
To learn more about Smart Factory and its services, visit smartfactory.io.
