Luxury Textile Company Generation Royal Launches Indulgent Fabric Designs
Generation Royal online store offers custom-made pillows, curtains and matching pet accessoriesORLANDO, FLA., USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Royal today announced the launch of its new online design store. Generation Royal is known in interior design circles as a source for the best in textiles. Their rich colors and fabrics are unique and used for custom, decorative throw pillows—all made in the USA. All of Generation Royal’s textiles are meticulously hand crafted and never produced in a factory. In addition to its superb throw pillows the company offers made-to-order custom curtains and one-of-a-kind pet beds, which exactly match pillows and curtains.
“Generation Royal is dedicated to offering the best hand-made textiles for unparalleled design,” said Andrew McGowan, CEO and Owner. “We believe that your home is a representation of your identity. At Generation Royal, we craft our textiles by hand and no two pieces are alike. We offer our clients bespoke interior design that can never be duplicated in any home product or department store. The feeling you get when purchasing designer, luxury items should be as exciting as the delight of receiving designer handbags and shoes. We believe quality interior design should be relevant year after year and for decades to come.”
The limited collections are intricately designed and connect with one another. Designs and collections are made to mix and match, creating a style unique to its customers’ home environment. Highlights of the collection on display in the online store include a Yellow Whirling Pillow Set, a Reverse Decadent Scroll Pillow, a Blue Cheek Pillow and many others. The store has dozens of pillows on offer. The site features a 2021 “Look Book” that offers style insights for the company’s 2021 selection. The company’s signature designs are featured on Instagram as well.
The designers of Generation Royal bring years of experience in textiles and interior design and hope to showcase the opportunity for each home to be unique. It focuses on the “luxury of clients’ textiles,” and ships each order with care.
All pillows come in protective dust covers to protect them from dust and dirt. Generation Royal takes great care when shipping and packaging clients’ merchandise. It believes in meticulous shipping and packaging that reflects how proud the company feels about its merchandise and its customers.
Generation Royal offers gift card options. For more information go to http://www.generationroyal.com/
