Argentina’s Andres Bilancieri Sets Course Record to Capture U.S. FootGolf Open
Historic finish in the men's, women's and senior divisions of the 2021 U.S. FootGolf OpenKISSIMMEE, FL, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentina’s Andres Bilancieri shot a final round 15-under par 57 on the way to a two-shot victory in the 2021 U.S. FootGolf Open in Kissimmee, Florida.
His 54-hole total of 31-under par set a course record on the Jack Nicklaus-designed, American FootGolf League modified layout at Reunion Resort. Fellow countryman Leo Dizeo finished in a three-way tie for second with California’s Nick Wallace and Angel Reyes. Wallace is captain of the U.S. World Cup team set to play in 2023.
Historic finishes in both the Women’s and Senior Divisions Sunday as Mexico soccer standout Anjuli Ladron firmly established herself in this sport with a seven-shot victory over 2017 Open winner Joy Reid of Alaska. The two began the day tied for the lead until Ladron blistered the Nicklaus layout with two eagles, six birdies and bogeys.
Among the over 45-year-old bracket, Darrin Karuzas won his first U.S. FootGolf Open title after capturing three AFGL national championships. The Tarpon Springs, Florida tour player fired a 7-under par 65 that was good for three-day total of minus 23 and one-shot victory over Alaska’s Jeremy Johnson.
Former English Premier League player and Central Florida resident Alan Smith shot a final round even par-72 and finished the tournament at minus 5. Meanwhile, Karuzas’s 16-year son Carson posted a remarkable final round 5-under par to finish even for the tournament.
In closing ceremonies this afternoon, Walt Disney World Golf Director Alex Forsyth was named an AFGL Ambassador in advance of the famed courses hosting next year’s U.S. FootGolf Open and the 3rd biannual Jansen Cup featuring the U.S. vs. UK.
In presenting the award, AFGL Chairman Roberto Balestrini said, “Alex and Walt Disney World Golf have been instrumental in the growth of the sport and recreational play, and we deeply value his efforts.”
George McNeilly
McNeilly Communications
+1 4077916851
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn