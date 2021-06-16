The Contractor's Excellence Award Showcases Top NC and SC Contractors and Provides a Consumer Database Unlike Any Other
The Contractor's Excellence Award's new approach, their fully inclusive database, is a win for businesses in the construction sector and the consumer alikeRUTHERFORDTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new industry award on the horizon, The Contractor's Excellence Award will be announcing its first award winners on July 4th, 2021. Their award selection process begins with an easy-to-use searchable database that has a list of contractors from North and South Carolina that consumers can use. Over the coming months, this database will extend into Georgia, Virginia, and Tennesee. This contractor database will summarize data collected from each business's public online profiles such as their review ratings and highlighting customer experiences as well as any certifications they hold. From this database, the award selection team will select the top contractors in North and South Carolina. Their criteria focuses on the customer experience, customer satisfaction, and overall quality of craftsmanship. The goal of this award website and database is to provide consumers a place to easily review the top contractors in their area and their qualifications as well as their previous customer experiences to make selecting a contractor an easy experience.
Unlike many other contractor listing services, The Contractors Excellence Award does not charge any fee to become a member, it is 100% free, and an in-depth business analysis is also a free service, this ensures the database is a truly unbiased source of information available to the consumer. It is not a pay-to-win type listing like many others. The Contractor's Excellence Award welcomes all businesses within the industry to join from the home's foundation to the roof and everything in between. Whether you are just starting out or have been working in the sector for years, everyone across this vast industry will have the opportunity to be recognized for their achievements. The CE Awards want to ensure all deserving companies get the chance to stand in the spotlight and share their achievements. Taking part in this will help differentiate a business from its competitors, providing a real competitive advantage and talking points when seeking or retaining customers or speaking to leaders in the industry.
The CE Award's new approach, their fully inclusive database, is a win-win for businesses in the construction sector and the consumer alike. It allows the top contractors a platform to shine while giving the consumer an easy to search database that is 100% unbiased allowing the consumer to make qualified decisions on who is getting the opportunity to work on their home.
