Hy-Hybrid Energy Releases Agenda for the 2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021)

2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021), 2nd September 2021, Glasgow, Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy- UK based leading fuel cell services provider is pleased to publish the agenda for the 2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021) which will be held in Glasgow on 2nd September 2021. The event is planned as an on-site conference to be held at DoubleTree By Hilton Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland.

IHAC 2021 will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.

https://www.hy-hybrid.com/ihac-2021

The Company organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020) in 2020. The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy says: "It was very clear to see the huge interest at IHAC 2020 (virtual) while ‘discussing hydrogen in air’. Let’s aim to meet in person at IHAC 2021 to further exchange the dialogues on this very emerging but harder to abate topic- aviation decarbonisation.”

The International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) Platform

IHAC 2020 (virtual) attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation. This world's first platform is expected to become the most recognized international forum, gathering leading experts from the aviation sector with a special focus on hydrogen as one of the key solutions for decarbonization.

Like aviation (with hydrogen addition onboard making it more challenging), we are continuously striving to set the highest standards for IHAC. We foresee the forum to emerge as one of the most prominent meeting places for the comprehensive exchange of industrial, technical & scientific information and for high-level networking. This requires everyone to follow the guidelines to ensure the delivery of a most successful event, discussing emerging technical breakthroughs in the hydrogen aviation industry.



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology. In 2020, the Company organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020). The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com