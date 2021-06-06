Governor Recognizes Passing of Tom Fink

June 5, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of Tom Fink, who served in the Alaska State House of Representatives from 1967 to 1976, was the 7th Speaker of the House from 1973 to 1974, and Mayor of Anchorage from 1987 to 1994:

“Tom was a talented public servant and driven leader who worked diligently for his constituents both as a Representative and as Anchorage’s Mayor. There is no question that Tom lived a full life and left a lasting impact on those he knew and faithfully served. Rose and I offer our deepest sympathies to the Fink family for their loss.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on a date to be determined by the Fink family in honor of former Speaker Tom Fink.

