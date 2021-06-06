Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
French Open 2021: Roger Federer by at Roland Garros

Federer hit 63 unforced errors to 51 winners and had his serve broken in four games

Roger Federer found a way to beat Germany’s Dominik Koepfer in the French Open, despite being far from his best in a scrappy third-round match.

Federer, 39, lacked fluency and trust in his game before coming through to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 at a near-empty Roland Garros.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion clinched victory after three hours and 35 minutes at 00:43 local time.

He will play Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini in the last 16.

Berrettini, 25, reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-4 win over South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo.

After hitting 52 winners against Kwon to continue a fine clay-court season, Madrid runner-up Berrettini will be widely considered the favourite against 2009 champion Federer.

Eighth seed Federer is playing in only his third tournament since January 2020 after two knee surgeries and says he is using Roland Garros…

